Whitmer and Gilchrist spend Day of Service volunteering

Caption
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist honored Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy by volunteering Monday for an annual day of service.

Whitmer participated in virtual events with the Heart of West MI United Way in Grand Rapids and helped make blankets to give homeless people. She also assembled activity kits for youth in isolation at Peggy’s Place in Detroit.

Gilchrist spent his day with Meals on Wheels. He prepared meals for Detroit residents in the morning and delivered meals to Flint residents in the afternoon.

“Let us use this month to not only remember the work of Dr. King and other Black activists who walked alongside him, but to also recognize the many Michiganders who continue his work to this day,” Whitmer said. “Although this year looks different, I encourage everyone to find creative ways they can safely give back today and throughout the year.”

The Michigan Community Service Commission shared 56 Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service volunteer opportunities for Monday. More than 5,000 people are contributing 16,000 hours of volunteer work Monday in honor King.

“Dr. King stood here in Michigan 58 years ago and outlined what we can do to help eliminate hate and injustice. And if we are going to change this state and this country, it will take every one of us stepping up and doing our part,” Gilchrist said.

