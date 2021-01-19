Advertisement

32-year-old critical after shooting in Flint late Monday

Michigan State police will be out over the holidays, making sure everyone is staying safe.
Michigan State police will be out over the holidays, making sure everyone is staying safe.(WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 32-year-old man was listed in critical condition after a shooting in Flint late Monday.

Police responded to the intersection of Milbourne Avenue and West Dewey Street around 11:25 p.m. for reports of a shooting. They found the victim lying in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

An ambulance rushed the 32-year-old to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Investigators did not release any information on suspects or a possible motive Tuesday morning. Anyone with information about the shooting should call police at 810-237-6914 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
Bill Cyneck battles COVID, loses mom to virus
Midland man survives COVID battle, advises everyone to fear coronavirus and not vaccines
Coronavirus in Michigan
Increase of Michigan COVID-19 cases reaches three-month low
An Oregon woman told police she had gone into Basics Meat Market and left her 4-year-old son in...
Thief steals car with 4-year-old inside, drives back to return boy, scold mother
Dr. Bobby Mukkamala says "no need to panic" about new COVID-19 mutation.
Dr. Mukkamala sees ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ despite new COVID-19 variant

Latest News

Flint resident not surprised by charges against former Governor Rick Snyder
Ex-Gov. Rick Snyder asks judge to dismiss water charges
Birch Run's all-time kills leader signs to play volleyball at McKendra University.
Birch Run’s McIlhargie signs to play college volleyball
The United Way of Genesee County and Food Bank of Eastern Michigan teamed up for a food giveaway.
500 bags of food passed out to needy families in Genesee County
University of Michigan-Flint
U of M-Flint hosts 'Courageous Conversations' on Martin Luther King Jr. Day