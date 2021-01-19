32-year-old critical after shooting in Flint late Monday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 32-year-old man was listed in critical condition after a shooting in Flint late Monday.

Police responded to the intersection of Milbourne Avenue and West Dewey Street around 11:25 p.m. for reports of a shooting. They found the victim lying in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

An ambulance rushed the 32-year-old to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Investigators did not release any information on suspects or a possible motive Tuesday morning. Anyone with information about the shooting should call police at 810-237-6914 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

