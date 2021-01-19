Breezy and cold today

On the backside of a low pressure system with a trough to the north, we’ll have brisk W winds today at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s. This will keep lake effect snow showers in the forecast today –little to no accumulation expected – and make it feel like the mid teens despite highs in the mid & upper 20s.

You might see a little sun between the clouds today, and that will transition to partly cloudy skies overnight. This helps temperatures to drop quickly. Lows tonight will be in the low to middle teens – close to normal for this time of year. W winds at 10-15mph will give us wind chills in the single digits to around 10 degrees to start Wednesday!

Wednesday will feature some sun, especially in the morning, before more clouds return. Highs will be in the mid 20s with winds shifting to the SW at 10-20mph.

