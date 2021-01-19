Claressa Shields fighting in Flint for second undisputed world title

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint native Claressa Shields is hoping to make boxing history again with her next pay-per-view bout in March.

Shields’ fight against unbeaten IBF Super Welterweight Champion Marie-Eve Dicaire at the Dort Financial Center arena in Flint will headline an all-female Superwomen night of fights on March 5, which is the Friday before International Women’s Day.

Shields, 25, is going for her second undisputed world title after winning nine world titles in three weight divisions faster than any male or female fighter in history, along with two Olympic gold medals in 2012 and 2016. The winner will claim the WBC and WBO titles that Shields holds and an IBF belt that Dicaire holds.

The fight will be broadcast nationwide on pay-per-view.

“I’m excited to be fighting another undefeated champion and to have the opportunity to make history by becoming the first fighter – male or female – to be undisputed champion in two weight divisions in the four-belt era,” Shields said. “Headlining my first pay-per-view event with this historic all-women’s card, particularly at such an important time in the evolution of women’s boxing and around the International Women’s Day celebration, is so meaningful to me.”

The 34-year-old Dicaire is a native of Quebec and holds a 17-0 professional record. She earned a black belt in karate and won five world championships before turning pro. Her bout against Shields will be her first outside Quebec.

“I’m happy to finally be able to get back in the ring and face Claressa Shields,” said Dicaire. “It’s been a year now that I’ve been preparing exclusively for this fight.”

