Advertisement

Even small portion of fried foods can increase risk of heart disease, study says

Even a small portion of fried foods can increase your risk of heart disease, according to a new...
Even a small portion of fried foods can increase your risk of heart disease, according to a new study.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s more evidence that eating fried foods may increase your risk for major heart disease and stroke.

An analysis published Monday in the journal Heart shows each additional weekly serving of 114 grams or 4 ounces (½ cup) of fried foods increased the risk of heart attack and stroke by 3%, heart disease by 2% and heart failure by 12%.

Health experts say small doses can add up quickly.

For perspective, the study found a medium McDonald’s french fry serving is 117 grams of fried food.

The American Heart Association recommends replacing trans fats from fried and processed foods with monounsaturated or polyunsaturated fats, such as olive and canola oil.

Besides fried foods, trans fats are found in coffee creamer, cakes, pie crusts, frozen pizza, cookies, crackers, biscuits and dozens of other processed foods.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
Bill Cyneck battles COVID, loses mom to virus
Midland man survives COVID battle, advises everyone to fear coronavirus and not vaccines
Coronavirus in Michigan
Increase of Michigan COVID-19 cases reaches three-month low
An Oregon woman told police she had gone into Basics Meat Market and left her 4-year-old son in...
Thief steals car with 4-year-old inside, drives back to return boy, scold mother
Dr. Bobby Mukkamala says "no need to panic" about new COVID-19 mutation.
Dr. Mukkamala sees ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ despite new COVID-19 variant

Latest News

Dimitri and Shekeria Cash are missing from Greece, N.Y.
Amber Alert issued for 2 abducted siblings in NY
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019 file photo, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business...
Pandemic support at center of Yellen confirmation hearing
Greece Police Chief Andrew P. Forsythe said two men broke into a foster home and took two...
2 children abducted from NY foster home, police chief says
The New York Mets have fired their general manager.
Mets fire GM after he sent explicit texts to female reporter
Michigan State police will be out over the holidays, making sure everyone is staying safe.
32-year-old critical after shooting in Flint late Monday