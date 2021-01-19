Advertisement

Genesee County changes COVID-19 vaccine sign-ups after website crash

Genesee County Health Department COVID-19 vaccine registration site crashes
Genesee County Health Department COVID-19 vaccine registration site crashes(Ryan Smith/WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County is changing the process for signing up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine after a crush of traffic caused the website to crash on Monday.

The Genesee County Health Department has received 2,080 doses of vaccine from the state and all of those doses have been administered. An additional 2,300 doses of Moderna vaccine are expected this week, along with 1,200 doses reserved for people who already received their first dose.

The health department asked residents to sign up online on Monday evenings, but the website crashed due to a massive amount of traffic. Genesee County is working to increase traffic capacity on the vaccine signup website and make other critical changes to the process.

Anyone hoping to get a COVID-19 vaccine will need an appointment ahead of time. The Genesee County Health Department continues prioritizing the vaccine for people most vulnerable to a serious COVID-19 illness, so sign-ups are not first come first served.

Genesee County residents who are health care workers in direct contact with patients, residents or staff at long-term care facilities, age 65 or older or who work in a critical occupation like first responders and teachers should register for the vaccine on the county website. A link is included in the banner on top of the homepage.

Senior citizens who don’t have access to a computer can call their local senior center or the Valley Area Agency on Aging, which can submit vaccine registration information to the health department.

The health department will offer more appointments as more doses become available and contact residents when the vaccine is available to them.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Cyneck battles COVID, loses mom to virus
Midland man survives COVID battle, advises everyone to fear coronavirus and not vaccines
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
Coronavirus in Michigan
Increase of Michigan COVID-19 cases reaches three-month low
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer launches major initiative to end COVID-19 and fix Michigan’s economy
Dr. Bobby Mukkamala says "no need to panic" about new COVID-19 mutation.
Dr. Mukkamala sees ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ despite new COVID-19 variant

Latest News

Community COVID-19 vaccination on-track in Rapid City
Michigan promoting COVID-19 vaccine with $1.5 million advertising campaign
More Michigan bars lost their liquor licenses temporarily over COVID-19 violations.
Mount Pleasant-area bar among 3 in Michigan to lose liquor licenses over COVID-19 violations
Allen County is in the red zone for cases.
Michigan health officials call for COVID-19 testing of all college students
Dennis “Denny” McMahan continues his recovery after spending more than four months in the...
Retired Saginaw Township police sergeant continues COVID-19 recovery