Genesee County changes COVID-19 vaccine sign-ups after website crash

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County is changing the process for signing up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine after a crush of traffic caused the website to crash on Monday.

The Genesee County Health Department has received 2,080 doses of vaccine from the state and all of those doses have been administered. An additional 2,300 doses of Moderna vaccine are expected this week, along with 1,200 doses reserved for people who already received their first dose.

The health department asked residents to sign up online on Monday evenings, but the website crashed due to a massive amount of traffic. Genesee County is working to increase traffic capacity on the vaccine signup website and make other critical changes to the process.

Anyone hoping to get a COVID-19 vaccine will need an appointment ahead of time. The Genesee County Health Department continues prioritizing the vaccine for people most vulnerable to a serious COVID-19 illness, so sign-ups are not first come first served.

Genesee County residents who are health care workers in direct contact with patients, residents or staff at long-term care facilities, age 65 or older or who work in a critical occupation like first responders and teachers should register for the vaccine on the county website. A link is included in the banner on top of the homepage.

Senior citizens who don’t have access to a computer can call their local senior center or the Valley Area Agency on Aging, which can submit vaccine registration information to the health department.

The health department will offer more appointments as more doses become available and contact residents when the vaccine is available to them.

