Genesee County Health Department COVID-19 vaccine registration site crashes

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (01/18/2020) - Yet another logistical issue in the race to get Michiganders vaccinated.

In Genesee County, the website meant to allow people in phase 1A and 1B to schedule vaccinations, crashed at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, the exact moment it opened to the public.

The words appear in a bright yellow box on the Genesee County Health Department’s website for COVID-19 vaccination: ‘The appointment schedule will be updated every Monday between 5 and 6 p.m.’

At 5:00 p.m., those anxiously waiting were met with an error message, preventing them from accessing the calendar to check for availability.

“Everyone is trying to get into the website at the same time. Our system has not yet been ramped up enough clearly to respond to all those coming in at the same time,” Dr. Pamela Hackert said. Hackert is the Genesee County Medical Health Officer.

Those trying to access the system like Kathy Petriken from Davison were frustrated with the online issues.

“Clicking in between 5:00 and 6:00 on Monday afternoon does not get it at all. It’s too many people my age group that want to get a vaccine. There’s just got to be a better way,” Petriken said.

Petriken is eligible because she’s over 65. The vaccine is now open to her age group along with healthcare personnel, residents in long-term care facilities, and essential workers.

She says this is the second week she hasn’t been able to schedule an appointment on the health department’s website, delaying her ability to see her grandkids or her mother without a glass window.

“You’ve got to have someone there that can figure out the logistics of this problem, and get it solved in a timely manner, so we can get on with our lives,” Petriken said.

Hackert says before next Monday, they’ll have the server upgraded and multiple pathways for people to get on their priority list, including an online survey similar to Health Departments in Saginaw County and Bay County.

They have an e-mail open now to add eligible individuals to their priority list. You’ll have to include your name, date of birth, and contact number to this e-mail address: info@gchd.us.

To visit the Genesee County Health Department website for COVID-19 vaccination, click here.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.