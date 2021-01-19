Healing our divided nation

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The transition to the Biden administration will happen in front of a very divided nation.

We recently watched a mob storm the U.S. Capitol in a deadly riot. We saw protests in Lansing and marches across the country.

Day after day, month after month, our nation witnessed a contentious election filled with intense confrontations. There were stories of longtime friends cutting ties and family members disowning one another.

So how do we move forward and come together?

Rich Harwood is an expert on polarization, including the kind we witnessed in our exhausted nation. As founder and president of Harwood Institute for Public Innovation in Maryland, his mission is to teach, coach, and inspire people and groups to come together to solve pressing problems.

Harwood said people were very scared about the divide. “People are frightened that we face four simultaneous crises right now. A global pandemic, economic turmoil, systemic racism and social injustice, and political crisis.”

Harwood said the long-term challenges our country had failed to address were now coming home and haunting us.

“I think people are deeply fearful that we’re not going to be able to figure out our way out of this mess. And that we’re unwilling to listen to one another, we’re unwilling to understand one another.”

We also looked to University of Michigan-Flint Lecturer Dr. Kimberly Saks McManaway for some insight.

“We don’t have common conversations about things of importance anymore.”

McManaway said social media was a big part of the election. She said Facebook, in particular, and filters made it easy for us to only see and hear from our peers in our own ideologies.

“We have a lot of people who they can’t have a conversation because there aren’t common facts with which they can say, ‘Okay, here’s the facts. Here’s how I feel it should go, here’s how you feel this should go.’ Instead... we don’t even agree on the facts.”

But especially after a difficult year, Harwood said we do not have to accept what is happening in our country. He believes Americans are looking for an opening to move through to start healing.

“People want to feel part of something larger than themselves. I think people want to make a difference in their own lives and in other people’s lives.”

So how do we move forward? How do we find some common ground? McManaway said conversation was a good place to begin.

“Start with what you have in common... And stop expecting that the other side has bad motives, even if you disagree with what they’re saying.”

Both McManaway and Harwood agreed we have much more in common than we realize.

“We don’t have disagreement that veterans should receive health care and should not be homeless and should not have untreated mental illness. We don’t disagree that hunger in school kids is a problem.”

And as we lift our heads up, Harwood said it was important to know what to focus on.

“The change that we need, as much as we need it from our nation’s capital and from our state capitals, is going to happen locally. It’s in our local communities like Flint, where people can turn outward toward one another, where we can afford each other a sense of dignity again, where we can come to understand what matters to ourselves and to one another.”

Harwood said it was important to take partisan politics out of it and instead focus on what kind of communities we want to live in. In fact, the pandemic showed us many examples of what happens when we work alongside one another.

“People have come together to figure out how kids can get remote access to learning, who don’t have internet in their homes who maybe don’t have a tablet or a computer. People have figured out how to build new social networks to make sure folks who are shutting during this crisis, get phone calls, get food, get their prescription drugs.”

Harwood said the most fundamental choice we get to make as human beings was whether or not we will see and hear one another. The question for each of us is whether we’ll choose to live our life that way.

