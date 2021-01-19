Income tax season could be more complicated for many people

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - The 2021 tax season has been delayed compared to past years, starting on Feb. 12.

For those filing taxes this year, they’ll have to wait a bit longer than normal to file, which means it will be a bit longer before the refund hits their accounts. Debbie Kinnish, owner of Darby Tax Service in Grand Blanc, said the extended filing date is to ensure everyone gets their stimulus checks from the federal government.

“They have to reprogram the system because part of this new year is, if you didn’t receive stimulus 1 or 2, there is a way to get it on the tax form,” she said.

Kinnish said the millions of Americans collecting unemployment in 2020 will require new forms to file in addition to any W-2s. The forms are the same unemployment forms always used for filing, but this may be the first time many people have to file it.

“They can get it right in their MiWAM account -- the same they go to certify every week. It’s there in the dashboard,” Kinnish said. “They can get their 1099-G.”

Because this year will be different for many people, she recommends seeking help from an expert.

“It just alleviates all those questions,” Kinnish said. “It’s not that much more expensive. People are surprised when they find out the difference between that and buying Turbo Tax. This year, there’s unemployment. Someone just called and told me they can’t use the free version anymore because of that one extra form. So you’re really not paying that much more.”

Despite the late start in accepting income tax filings, the deadline for this year’s tax season remains April 15.

