JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

Lots of clouds supported some light snow across Mid-Michigan Monday. Road conditions stayed pretty good for the most part during the day, but some slippery roads can’t be ruled out tonight as temperatures hold below the freezing mark and as the snow showers taper off to some flurries. Readings early Tuesday morning will settle into the middle 20s.

Tuesday will be another pretty gray day too, but only a few flurries will fly here and there. Temperatures for the day will stay in the 20s, but it won’t likely feel even that warm. Westerly winds are expected to peak near 20 mph. That will keep wind chill values in the teens for the most part. Every once in a while, a few spots may see that “feels like” temperature dip into the single digits.

Wednesday will be a little bit brighter, but any sunshine will be short-lived. A pretty strong storm system that will be centered to our north Thursday will bring more clouds, stronger winds, and some snow showers. High temperatures Thursday will be in the middle, to upper 30s. Those readings, however, may be recorded early in the day, with temperatures falling during the afternoon. - JR