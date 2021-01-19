JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

With the lake-effect snow machine revved up on the west side of the state, Mid-Michigan continued to see some flakes fly from time-to-time Tuesday. There were a few breaks in the clouds too, but there was definitely a taste of mid-winter in the air as a brisk westerly wind prevailed. Temperatures overnight will dip into the teens with a few more breaks in the clouds developing. Our “normal” low is now 15-degrees.

More of us will see some peeks of sunshine Wednesday. The rays will be welcome, but a frisky west to southwesterly wind will keep a bite in the air. Highs for the day will range from the middle, to upper 20s, but it won’t feel that warm. As the southwesterly wind continues through Wednesday night, temperatures will slowly rise through the wee hours of our Thursday.

Thursday will see the return of more clouds, and even some snow showers. Thursday will also likely be the warmest day we’ll have for a while. Highs for the day will range from the middle, to upper 30s. Those readings may well be reached by around midday. There is a chance that temperatures will begin to fall during the afternoon as a new batch of cold air makes a move into the region. Scattered snow showers will linger Friday as highs drop back through the middle 20s. Twenties look to be a good bet for Saturday too, but we should see more sunshine and less wind then. - JR