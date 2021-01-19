Man charged after pick-up hits home, killing Saginaw woman

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw family is grieving the loss of a grandmother, who died when a pick-up truck crashed through her house.

The man who drove that truck was arraigned today.

This is the second car-related death the family is coping with in the last two months.

“She was all about her family and friends, she really loved her family and friends,” says Aliyah Perry.

66-year-old Sharon Price was lying on a couch in her living room when a pick-up crashed into the home early Thursday morning. Price died, while four other family members were able to escape the home on Pemberton on the east side of Saginaw.

Today, 22-year-old Austin Losee was arraigned on one count of leaving the scene of an accident causing serious injury or death, a five-year felony.

Losee left the scene of the crash, however a passenger in the pick-up remained in the area and talked to police when they arrived.

Its not clear why Losee lost control of the vehicle. Price’s granddaughter, Aliyah Perry, remembers her mother calling early that morning. Perry didn’t answer.

“The second time when I heard my phone go off, I knew something was wrong,” she says.

As bad as the crash was, she says it could have been worse.

“My cousin’s son was laying with my grandmother before the accident happened, and luckily he got up and got in bed with his mother,” says Perry.

This is the second tragedy that has hit the family in recent months. It was in November when Perry’s 17-year-old brother, Donald, was killed in a car accident in Buena Vista Township.

“I was just getting to a better place with grieving for my brother, and for this to happen so suddenly, its just like starting all over again,” says Perry.

Losee remains in jail on a 10-thousand dollar, 10-percent bond.

