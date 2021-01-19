Advertisement

McLaren reaches $7.75 million settlement with federal prosecutors over drug allegations

McLaren Health Care
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Federal prosecutors announced a $7.75 million settlement with McLaren Health Care Corp. on Tuesday over allegations of violating controlled substance laws.

McLaren, which is based in Grand Blanc Township, agreed to the monetary fine after a years-long investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider. He called it the largest settlement in U.S. history involving drug diversion at a health care system.

The DEA investigation began over claims that a pharmacy aligned with McLaren was sending controlled substances to an unregistered substance abuse treatment facility in Boyne Falls. The investigation expanded to include allegations involving other McLaren facilities.

McLaren Port Huron Pharmacy and McLaren Yale Pharmacy in St. Clair County allegedly dispensed Schedule II painkillers without written prescriptions despite warnings that a pharmacist was diverting them. As part of the settlement, McLaren admitted to filling 1,255 painkiller prescriptions with no written documentation from May 2014 to February 2018.

Government investigators say a pharmacist wrote several prescriptions for the same drug in the same quantity, which should have served as a “red flag.”

Other warning signs included in the allegations:

  • Prescriptions for excessive quantities of highly-addictive Schedule II drugs.
  • Repeated early prescription refills.
  • Significant outlier drug volumes for individual patients and prescribers.
  • Prescription entries in the names of fake patients;.
  • Discrepancies between the cash reported and cash collected for controlled substance prescriptions.
  • Failure to alert federal authorities about employee theft.
  • Certain McLaren policies don’t comply with federal regulations.

“McLaren clearly didn’t have a sufficient system in place to catch these problems. But now, under this settlement, McLaren is stepping up and implementing more robust compliance measures,” Schneider said. “That’s exactly what we expect of corporations in Michigan who do wrong: they recognize their mistakes and learn from them, which benefits their employees and the public.”

McLaren is entering a three-year memorandum of understanding with the DEA to formalize the health care system’s drug handling responsibilities, mandate audits of controlled substances and institute broad practices to prevent drug diversion among its workers.

