Michigan health officials call for COVID-19 testing of all college students

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - State health officials are calling for regular COVID-19 testing of all college students in Michigan regardless of whether they live on campus.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released updated guidance on testing for higher education institutions on Tuesday. Officials believe everyone on campus, including students who live off campus, should be subject to periodic testing.

They recommend weekly testing, but all colleges and universities are asked to implement a regular testing cycle and increased testing if evidence of a COVID-19 outbreak appears.

“We know there have been outbreaks of COVID-19 on college campuses across the country, and it has an impact on disease spread beyond the campus community,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

She said the new COVID-19 variant confirmed in Michigan for the first time last weekend poses greater risk of the illness spreading rapidly around a campus. The mutated virus appears to spread more easily, but leads to similar health outcomes as the dominant strain.

State health officials pointed to the June coronavirus outbreak at Harper’s in East Lansing, which was blamed for 180 confirmed cases of the illness.

Most colleges and universities in Michigan already are mandating immediate isolation or quarantine measures for students exposed to COVID-19 or who test positive for the illness.

“We are grateful for all that colleges are doing so that there are fewer campus outbreaks this spring,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon. “Based on what we have seen, required testing for students around universities is critical to protecting lives and minimizing interruptions to learning.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.