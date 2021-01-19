Michigan loses 21 shipments of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to temperature issue

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Some COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Michigan had to be rescheduled this week after 21 shipments of the Moderna vaccine were discarded.

McKesson, a U.S. pharmaceutical shipping giant, reported that the shipments sent on Sunday went outside the temperature range recommended by Moderna, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The manufacturer says its COVID-19 vaccine has to stay between -25 and -15 degrees Celsius, but the Sunday shipments got too cold.

Each shipment of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna has a temperature monitoring device in transit. McKesson is investigating why the Sunday shipments got too cold, state health officials say.

Most of the 21 spoiled shipments were replaced on Monday and the rest were being replaced on Tuesday. Six more shipments were held back to make sure there were no further issues with temperature controls in transit.

“Although it is unfortunate that this vaccine will not be able to be used, we are pleased that the safeguards put into place to ensure the integrity of the vaccine worked,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “This is the first report of vaccine potentially being compromised during shipment in Michigan and we are working quickly with the distributor to have replacement vaccine shipped out.”

All of the spoiled vaccine doses were shipped directly to health care providers across Michigan, who were notified in advance not to use them. None of the affected doses was administered to anyone.

