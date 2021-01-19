Advertisement

Michigan loses 21 shipments of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to temperature issue

A total of 21 shipments of Moderna vaccine were spoiled Sunday when they got too cold.
A total of 21 shipments of Moderna vaccine were spoiled Sunday when they got too cold.(WABI)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Some COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Michigan had to be rescheduled this week after 21 shipments of the Moderna vaccine were discarded.

McKesson, a U.S. pharmaceutical shipping giant, reported that the shipments sent on Sunday went outside the temperature range recommended by Moderna, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The manufacturer says its COVID-19 vaccine has to stay between -25 and -15 degrees Celsius, but the Sunday shipments got too cold.

Each shipment of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna has a temperature monitoring device in transit. McKesson is investigating why the Sunday shipments got too cold, state health officials say.

Most of the 21 spoiled shipments were replaced on Monday and the rest were being replaced on Tuesday. Six more shipments were held back to make sure there were no further issues with temperature controls in transit.

“Although it is unfortunate that this vaccine will not be able to be used, we are pleased that the safeguards put into place to ensure the integrity of the vaccine worked,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “This is the first report of vaccine potentially being compromised during shipment in Michigan and we are working quickly with the distributor to have replacement vaccine shipped out.”

All of the spoiled vaccine doses were shipped directly to health care providers across Michigan, who were notified in advance not to use them. None of the affected doses was administered to anyone.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Cyneck battles COVID, loses mom to virus
Midland man survives COVID battle, advises everyone to fear coronavirus and not vaccines
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
Coronavirus in Michigan
Increase of Michigan COVID-19 cases reaches three-month low
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer launches major initiative to end COVID-19 and fix Michigan’s economy
Dr. Bobby Mukkamala says "no need to panic" about new COVID-19 mutation.
Dr. Mukkamala sees ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ despite new COVID-19 variant

Latest News

FILE - In this July 21, 2020, file photo, pall bearers carry a casket with the body of Lydia...
‘Shameful’: US virus deaths top 400K as Trump leaves office
SBSGP webiste.
Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program launches
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan reports another three-month low of new COVID-19 cases
The Loft bar in downtown Flint.
Bars and restaurants get no relief from liquor license fee despite COVID-related closures