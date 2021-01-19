Michigan motor carrier police officers joining human trafficking battle

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police motor carrier officers are joining an initiative with neighboring states to raise awareness and keep a close watch for human trafficking this month.

January is designated as Human Trafficking Awareness Month every year. Michigan State Police are teaming up with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Illinois State Police, Indiana State Police and Truckers Against Trafficking to educate motorists about the signs of human trafficking.

The effort all this week aims to raise awareness among commercial vehicle drivers, public transportation companies, rest area attendants and truck stop employees about how to identify potential victims of human trafficking on American roadways.

Michigan State Police have taken part in the initiative since 2015. Anyone who spots potential victims should call the National Human Trafficking Resources Center at 1-888-373-7888 or text BeFree to 233733.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.