Michigan reports another three-month low of new COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan continued falling Tuesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,738 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses on Tuesday for a total of 540,115. That is the lowest single-day increase in new cases since Oct. 21.

State health officials reported 41 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Tuesday for a total of 13,865.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing plunged to the lowest level in four months on Monday with only 18,853 tests completed. Sept. 7 was the last time Michigan processed fewer than 19,000 tests.

The percentage of positive tests rebounded slightly to 7.48% on Monday after plunging to a three-month low of 6.03% on Friday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 continued falling Tuesday. Michigan hospitals were treating 2,028 patients with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down 86 from Monday. Of those, 1,841 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also dropped on Tuesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 413 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 228 of them are on ventilators. Since Monday, there are 62 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and eight fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed 1.049 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, including 609,375 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 440,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Of those, 487,959 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 20,415 cases and 627 deaths, which is an increase of 62 cases.

Saginaw, 14,004 cases, 448 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered, which is an increase of 73 cases and four deaths.

Arenac, 614 cases, 23 deaths and 341 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Bay, 6,635 cases, 233 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Clare, 1,232 cases, 60 deaths and 498 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases and two deaths.

Gladwin, 1,155 cases, 34 deaths and 568 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Gratiot, 2,341 cases and 88 deaths, which is an increase of four cases and one death.

Huron, 1,476 cases, 52 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of one case and one death.

Iosco, 1,085 cases, 54 deaths and 210 recoveries, which is an increase of one case and one death.

Isabella, 3,357 cases, 64 deaths and 1,827 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases and two deaths.

Lapeer, 3,934 cases, 106 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 14 cases and one death.

Midland, 3,977 cases, 49 deaths and 2,896 recoveries, which is an increase of 22 cases.

Ogemaw, 881 cases, 30 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is no change.

Oscoda, 291 cases, 18 deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 930 cases, 29 deaths and 434 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases and one death.

Sanilac, 1,600 cases and 66 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Shiawassee, 3,236 cases, 64 deaths and 1,949 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Tuscola, 2,589 cases, 106 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases and one death.

