Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program launches

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) -Michael Plasha logged on to the website for Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program to fill out an application around 9 this morning.

“It was about 13-thousand in that ballpark and as of right now at 12:17, we’re down to 11,854 are ahead of me,’ said Electric Crown Records owner, Mike Plasha.

Plasha dipped into his savings to cover costs and relied on mail orders to keep his business Electric Crown Records afloat-- after he was forced to shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions during the pandemic.

He has tried and failed-- to get any help through grants aimed at helping small business owners like him. But today- he thought he’d give it one more try.

“What’s nice about this one is this one is based off a needs based vs first come first served,” he said.

It’s part of a 58 and a half million dollars signed into law last month to help small businesses.

The grant can be used to cover payroll expenses, building expenses and other business related expenses.

BUT- you have to show losses from the executive orders including gatherings and face mask orders.

“$58-million sounds like a lot of dollars, but when you look at all the businesses that need something, it’s probably not a lot,” Plasha said.

There’s not much Plasha can do but wait until it’s his turn, he figures by the numbers, he might get a chance to fill out an application sometime this evening.

“I’m going to apply for it and see what happens and if I do, I do and if I don’t I don’t,” he said,

