Mount Pleasant-area bar among 3 in Michigan to lose liquor licenses over COVID-19 violations

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Three more bars in Michigan, including an establishment near Mount Pleasant, lost their liquor licenses temporarily over COVID-19 violations.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission temporarily suspended licenses to serve alcohol for Corky’s Beal City Tavern on Winn Road in Mount Pleasant, The Post Local Bistro in Plymouth and the Bitely Tavern in Bitely.

All three businesses are accused of allowing indoor gatherings, providing indoor dining service, exceeding limits for outdoor dining or failing to require face coverings in violation of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic orders.

Corky’s Beal City Tavern is scheduled to appear before a state administrative law judge on Wednesday for a hearing to determine whether its liquor license should remain suspended or whether the bar should face any other punishment.

Since September, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission has suspended licenses for 37 businesses around the state. Down the Tracks bar in Flint was among three establishments to lose liquor licenses last week.

Thirteen other restaurants, including two from Mid-Michigan, received fines from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in December for COVID-19 violations.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission suspended liquor licenses for Tenacity Brewing in Flint and four other businesses the week before Christmas. Tenacity served a seven-day license suspension and paid a $600 fine before resuming alcohol service.

The commission also suspended liquor licenses for five other businesses earlier in December.

Two restaurants and a motel, along with The Meeting Place in Fenton, lost their liquor licenses temporarily in November. The Meeting Place got its liquor license back after a hearing in early December.

Woodchips BBQ in Lapeer also had its liquor license suspended in early December. A judge suspended the restaurant’s liquor license for 45 days and issued a $300 fine. Other businesses in Port Huron and Lansing lost their liquor licenses temporarily.

Five other businesses in Newaygo, Fremont, Muskegon Heights, Conklin and Grand Rapids all had their liquor licenses suspended since September based on violations of COVID-19 orders.

