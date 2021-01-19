Nine Michigan casinos begin online sports betting and gaming this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Online gambling and sports betting will be allowed in Michigan for the first time this weekend.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board has authorized nine casinos in the state to begin online operations at noon Friday. The board is reviewing more applications and may authorize additional online gambling or betting options later.

“Michigan residents love sports and, judging by inquiries we’ve received, eagerly anticipate using mobile devices to place bets through the commercial and tribal casinos,” said Gaming Control Board Executive Director Richard Kalm. “Online gaming and sports betting will provide the casinos with new ways to engage with customers while the state and local communities will benefit from taxes and payments on wagering revenue.”

Michigan is collecting an 8.4% tax on sports betting and 20% to 28% tax on online gambling. Detroit’s casinos may have to pay an additional municipal services fee on top of that.

The online gaming and betting revenue from Detroit casinos will be divided with 30% going to the city, 65% going to state funds and 5% going to the Michigan Agriculture Equine Industry Development Fund. A provision allows the city to collect a minimum of $183 million per year.

For tribal casinos, 90% of payments to the state from online sports betting will go to a state fund and 10% will go to the Michigan Strategic Fund, which is used for economic development projects. State online gaming revenue will be split with 20% going to local municipalities, 70% to a state fund and 10% to the Michigan Strategic Fund.

The state’s share of online gaming and betting revenue will help pay for Michigan Gaming Control Board operations, the Compulsive Gambling Prevention Fund, First Responder Presumed Coverage Fund and school funding.

The nine casinos approved for online gambling and sports betting on Friday are:

These are the gambling operators authorized to begin online offerings Jan. 22. (WILX)

“We want the public to have confidence when they place wagers, and our agency has required the providers to prove they meet Michigan’s standards, which are designed to protect the participants,” Kalm said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.