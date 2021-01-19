President Trump offers farewell address on final full day in office

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - President Donald Trump issued a farewell address to the nation hours before he leaves office.

Trump posted a 20-minute video message on YouTube thanking those who put their trust in him as president over the past four years and recounting some of his accomplishments in office.

“We embarked on a mission to make America great again for all Americans,” he said.

Trump said America is inaugurating a new administration led by President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday. He prays that Biden will continue keeping the country safe and prosperous over the next four years.

“We extend our best wishes and we also want them to have luck,” Trump said.

"Four years ago, we launched a great national effort to rebuild our country, to renew its spirit, and to restore the allegiance of this government to its citizens.



We did what we came here to do—and so much more."



President Trump's Farewell Address: https://t.co/bW2jFTngy5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 19, 2021

Trump also addressed the storming of the Capitol building by his supporters after he directed them to “fight” the election results showing he lost.

He said that “all Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol” and that “political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans” and “can never be tolerated.”

Trump also trumpeted what he sees as his top achievements in office, including efforts to normalize relations in the Middle East.

He said: “We did what we came here to do — and so much more.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.