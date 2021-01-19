Advertisement

Protecting kids from asthma

Healthsource WJRT
Healthsource WJRT(WJRT)
By Christina Burkhart
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

About 6.2 million children in the U.S. are living with asthma. This chronic disease can severely limit daily activities and impact quality of life. Now, scientists are uncovering clues that could protect kids against this condition. As Ivanhoe reports, it all has to do with the gut.

About one in every 12 kids suffers from asthma. It’s the leading chronic disease in children and the top reason for missed school days. But what if there was a way to protect kids from this all-too-common condition?

A new study found children who grow up on a farm are less likely to develop asthma. And the reason … their guts!

Bruce Stevens, PhD, a professor at the University of Florida shared, “The gut communicates with the brain basically through an organ, basically, called the microbiome.”

Researchers found children living on a farm are exposed to environmental factors that boost their gut microbiome. When scientists analyzed fecal samples, farm kids had more of the “good” types of gut bacteria that may protect them against asthma.

“Basically, there’s a chemical warfare that occurs between the good and the bad guy bacteria,” Stevens continued.

Breastfeeding may also be a way to boost “good guy” bacteria in babies. Studies show breastfeeding is linked to lower rates of allergies, obesity, and more diseases. Some other general ways to protect kids against asthma: limit their exposure to secondhand smoke. And if you don’t live on a farm, simply getting your child a pet might help. Recent research shows early exposure to dogs and cats may have a protective effect when it comes to allergies and asthma.

Other ways to increase good gut bacteria include eating plenty of vegetables, legumes, beans, and fruit. Fermented foods like yogurt and sauerkraut might also give your gut a boost.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
Bill Cyneck battles COVID, loses mom to virus
Midland man survives COVID battle, advises everyone to fear coronavirus and not vaccines
Coronavirus in Michigan
Increase of Michigan COVID-19 cases reaches three-month low
An Oregon woman told police she had gone into Basics Meat Market and left her 4-year-old son in...
Thief steals car with 4-year-old inside, drives back to return boy, scold mother
Dr. Bobby Mukkamala says "no need to panic" about new COVID-19 mutation.
Dr. Mukkamala sees ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ despite new COVID-19 variant

Latest News

Spreading awareness of peritoneal cancer
Spreading awareness of peritoneal cancer
Patrons inside a restaurant.
Whitmer announces tentative Feb.1st date for restaurants to reopen
Freezing better than medication for AF?
Freezing better than medication for AF?
McLaren Flint hospital
CDC letter: McLaren Flint Hospital has spread Legionnaires’ disease for 10+ years