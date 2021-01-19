Retired Saginaw Twp. police sergeant continues COVID-19 recovery months after returning home from hospital

FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Dennis “Denny” McMahan continues his recovery after spending more than four months in the hospital with COVID-19.

McMahan was first admitted to the hospital on April 26, 2020 and spent the next 136 days in different hospitals around the state. He ended up spending a total of 48 days on a ventilator as well.

It wasn’t until November 2020 that he finally returned home and that’s when his community came together to throw him a parade to welcome him back.

Now more than two months later, McMahan continues to recover.

“It’s still a struggle,” he said. “My hands still are not functioning, they’re numb [and] the side of the face. I thought it would be easier and go quicker and it doesn’t. The COVID really takes your life away.”

The 70-year-old was healthy before contracting the virus in April of last year. On multiple occasions, his doctors thought he wasn’t going to make it.

“My family told me three times they were called by the doctors and said that I would be dead by the morning and they had to make arrangements,” McMahan said. “And then I made it through.”

McMahan spent decades serving the community as a police officer with the Saginaw Township Police Department. Countless times he would put his own life on the line to save others.

Since ABC12 did a story on McMahan returning home last year, he has received hundreds of well-wishes from people around the community.

“It means everything to me,” McMahan said. “Every day, like the other day I got a card from somebody I haven’t seen in a while, and a young man that I saved his life when he was seven weeks old off duty. I get notes like those and it’s like, that’s my purpose. God has saved me and my family for those reasons.”

The lasting effects of COVID-19 continue for McMahan. Since he returned home, he has had three surgeries and many doctor visits but he continues to take things day-by-day.

“Every day is different,” he said. “I have bad days, good days. There’s times that I don’t think I’m going to get any better but I got to keep fighting.”

McMahan said that he might not fully recover from the effects from the virus.

“For me, and probably a lot other people, it could be a lifelong thing, life altering actually for me,” he said.

McMahan also hopes that everyone continues to take this seriously and wears a mask when in public and stays socially distant.

He does have more doctor visits in the future but McMahan knows that with the support from his friends, family, and community that he will make it through it all.

“I have to be the fighter for the other people out there,” he said. “Let them know they can beat this.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.