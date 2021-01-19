School districts eager for more federal aid under Biden administration

CORUNNA, Mich. (WJRT) - Very soon, a much needed infusion of federal funding could be in the hands of public school districts across the state and country.

President-elect Joe Biden is proposing $130 billion to go to public schools to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think the biggest need would be to have established a full fledged remediation summer program,” said John Fattal, Corunna Public Schools Superintendent.

And that is just the tip of the iceberg.

“We have to look at a multi-year approach of before and after school programs, how we can remediate our students while they’re in school and what other opportunities do we have when school is on vacation,” Fattal said.

But it’s more than just the academic needs of students. ITt’s also the financial needs of the district to be able to fund these kinds of programs to get students caught up.

That means professional development for teachers and staff to find the best ways to help struggling students.

Another issue is time.

“Where can we really make it feasible for them to have extra time to learn how to do some things better,” he said.

Other things the district will address with more federal aid include hiring tutors for individuals or small groups, social emotional-support for students, and increasing ways and methods of combating COVID-19. One specific thing that will make everything a whole lot easier?

Not just a shot in the arm financially, but medically as well.

“We have been in a face to face setting since August, and we need our teachers to be vaccinated first and foremost,” he said.

The president-elect’s proposal will require congressional approval first.

It also calls for increased Federal Emergency Management Agency funding - which would allows schools to be reimbursed for cleaning supplies and masks.

