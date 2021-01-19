Tuesday declared a day of racial healing for Michigan and other states

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan and several other states are declaring Tuesday as the National Day of Racial Healing.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation calling for an end to rising racial tensions and change to begin a transformation toward racial harmony.

“We each have a role to play in changing this state and country for the better. So, today I challenge you to leave Michigan a better state than where you found it, and make Michigan a more welcoming place for all,” she said.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist asked all Michiganders to look for ways they can promote racial healing in their communities.

“This past year has reminded us that racism is not easily removed from our communities, but we must continue to work towards a more just and equitable Michigan,” he said. “As we look to heal our nation through unity, our opportunity right now as leaders is to respond to this anxiety with action, to address this pain with purpose, and to recognize and restore the respect that all Michiganders deserve.”

Whitmer declared racism a public health crisis in Michigan last year and required all state employees to complete implicit bias training. Her administration also created the state’s Black Leadership Council and the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities last year.

