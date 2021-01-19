U of M-Flint hosts ‘courageous conversations’ on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Despite the coronavirus pandemic, many organizations continued with Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service events on Monday.

University of Michigan-Flint had to adapt their events from years past, but organizers knew it was more important now than ever to recognize the calls for social justice King worked for years ago.

“If we look at Dr. King and the civil rights movement, so many that were involved were college students,” said David Luke, the interim campus diversity officer.

U of M-Flint is continuing efforts to honor King with a virtual day of service.

“People login to our student event system and they can click on a Zoom meeting and they can plug into a volunteering opportunity,” Luke said.

The university also is taking what he said is the first step toward a stronger community -- having Courageous Conversations.

“We know that racism hurts everyone. Everyone loses out when we see racial inequity,” Luke said. “When we can work together beginning with a conversation and then move into strategic action to work towards a better future.”

But he said the university cant stop there. He hopes to work with the community to continue King’s legacy.

“Students and universities have been catalysts for positive social change historically. So we’re committed to connecting today’s events to a sustained engagement with the university and the community to continue these conversations and work throughout the community,” Luke said.

Community Roots will be hosting three more Courageous Conversations this year, bringing more insight on how to create radical change.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.