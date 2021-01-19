Advertisement

Unemployed Michigan workers can claim federal benefits again

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (WNDU)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Unemployed Michigan workers can resume seeking benefits from two federal programs discontinued temporarily right after Christmas.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency announced Tuesday that workers claiming benefits under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Programs will begin receiving those benefits this week.

Both programs ended temporarily on Dec. 26 when the federal legislation authorizing them expired. Congress passed new legislation to continue both programs and President Donald Trump signed it into law on Dec. 27.

About 700,000 unemployed Michigan workers were receiving benefits from the two programs when they paused in December. They will receive full benefits from the programs since they paused in late December.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency had to reprogram its systems in January to account for the extension of PUA and PEUC.

PEUC offers an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits while PUA allows self-employed and gig workers to collect unemployment benefits through March 14 and people collecting extended state benefits to continue through April 5.

All workers in the PUA program now must provide documentation beginning this month.

Unemployed workers who exhausted their PUA and PEUC benefits by Dec. 26 are eligible for an 11-week extension under the new federal legislation. The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency plans to configure its system to offer those benefits by Jan. 30.

“We’re continuing to work towards implementing the remaining provisions of these federal programs as quickly as possible,” said Acting Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Liza Estlund Olson. “Even though we were among some of the first states to begin issuing the additional $300 payments, we won’t rest until everyone who is eligible is able to certify for benefits.”

