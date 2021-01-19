United Way, food bank give away 500 bags of food on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The United Way of Genesee County and the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan answering Martin Luther King Jr.’s call to action.

Volunteers for both organizations passed out 500 bags of food to needy families during a drive-thru event outside the Flint Cultural Center Academy.

One father in line who lost his job during the coronavirus pandemic was grateful for the assistance.

“We’re scraping up whatever we can to keep food on the table,” said Marcus Samson-Hughes. “God bless all of you on this day. We’re going to keep fighting because we are a strong community.”

Food wasn’t the only thing handed out Monday. Volunteers also packed books and coloring books for kids to enjoy.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.