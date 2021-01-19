Advertisement

Whitmer planning press conference to discuss Michigan’s economy

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and top financial officials in her administration are offering an update on Michigan’s economy Tuesday afternoon.

Whitmer is joining State Budget Director David Massaron and State Treasurer Rachel Eubanks to discuss the economy during a press conference at 2 p.m. They plan to talk about getting the state’s economy back on track by defeating COVID-19.

ABC12 will air the press conference live on Facebook and online.

