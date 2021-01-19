Advertisement

Whitmer traveling to Washington for Biden-Harris inauguration

Jan. 19, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be on hand when President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are sworn into office Wednesday.

Whitmer, who is a co-chairwoman of the inauguration festivities, is traveling to Washington, D.C. for the ceremony. She is looking forward to the inaugural and working with the Biden administration to battle COVID-19 and get the economy back on track.

“The country is ready for a leader who listens to medical experts to lead our country’s COVID-19 response and works on behalf of hardworking Americans,” Whitmer said.

Biden recently appointed her as one of four vice chairs of the Democratic National Committee.

