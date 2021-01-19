Whitmer traveling to Washington for Biden-Harris inauguration

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be on hand when President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are sworn into office Wednesday.

Whitmer, who is a co-chairwoman of the inauguration festivities, is traveling to Washington, D.C. for the ceremony. She is looking forward to the inaugural and working with the Biden administration to battle COVID-19 and get the economy back on track.

“The country is ready for a leader who listens to medical experts to lead our country’s COVID-19 response and works on behalf of hardworking Americans,” Whitmer said.

Biden recently appointed her as one of four vice chairs of the Democratic National Committee.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.