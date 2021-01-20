Advertisement

70-year-old Bad Axe woman hit and killed in front of downtown theater

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAD AXE, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating the death of a 70-year-old woman who was hit while crossing Huron Avenue downtown on Monday evening.

Elaine Stocker was crossing the street in front of the Bad Axe Theatre at 309 E. Huron Ave. around 6 p.m. when a 60-year-old woman driving east on Huron Avenue hit her, according to the Bad Axe Police Department. Stocker was pronounced dead of her injuries.

Investigators say the 60-year-old driver did not see Stocker until the collision.

Police interviewed several witnesses and were still investigating the crash on Wednesday. Investigators don’t believe excessive speed or intoxication contributed to the crash.

