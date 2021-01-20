Advertisement

Comma Bookstore owner inspired as Vice President Harris takes office

When Kamala Harris campaigned in downtown Flint in September 2020, she met one-on-one with three black-owned small businesses.
By Ann Pierret
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (1/20/2021) - Just a few months before Kamala Harris was named the Vice President elect, she campaigned in downtown Flint.

Harris spent the afternoon meeting one-on-one with three black-owned small businesses in the City.

Moments after Harris took her oath of office, ABC12 caught up with the owner of Comma Bookstore and Social Hub. She shared this isn’t just a monumental day for her family, it also impacts the future of her business.

On September 22, 2020, Egypt Otis and her 9-year-old daughter met now-Vice President Kamala Harris. Otis explained it’s an experience she’s grateful her young daughter was a part of, one the two of them talk about often.

“She looks at her like a superhero,” Otis shared. “She was just really excited to see some of her in somebody else.”

A photo of the three of them the day of Harris’s visit captured some of that joy. Otis and her daughter were shocked when Harris asked to come in and see the new store.

“Our Vice President asked, ‘What do you want to be when you get older?’ She told her she wanted to be a Zoologist,” Otis said. “And then, she said that she should go to Africa and see all the animals. So now my daughter is constantly saying that she’s going to go to Africa to be a -- to learn about all the animals, when she becomes a Zoologist.”

A message Otis said all young people need to hear, but especially kids of color, like Harris once was. She explained the country’s vote -- selecting Harris, a biracial female to the Vice Presidency, is proof you can dream big, there are no limits to who you want to and can be.

“Within this bookstore that’s exactly what we prioritize,’ she said. “Our values are in alignment of representation, of being intentional of the community and the identities and the intersections that we have here. So seeing that in real time, it’s so important.”

Just a month before the visit, Otis became the first female and first black bookstore owner in Genesee County.

She opened her own business mid-pandemic when our country had recently revealed again it’s deep racial divide. But, Otis said, she’s no longer nervous with 46 and his VP’s new leadership.

“It’s just like, finally, we finally got to this moment and now the real work can actually begin,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer launches major initiative to end COVID-19 and fix Michigan’s economy
Bill Cyneck battles COVID, loses mom to virus
Midland man survives COVID battle, advises everyone to fear coronavirus and not vaccines
Kyle Anger appears in a Genesee County courtroom.
Oldest of I-75 rock throwing suspects released from prison this week
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Unemployed Michigan workers can claim federal benefits again
President Donald Trump releases his farewell address.
President Trump offers farewell address on final full day in office

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in...
FULL TEXT: President Biden’s inaugural address
State Sen. Ken Horn
Republicans strenuously disagree with Whitmer’s $5.6 billion COVID-19 plan
Congressmen Dan Kildee of Flint and John Moolenaar of Midland
Mid-Michigan congressmen ready to work with President Biden on defeating COVID-19
Cropped Photo: Courtesy: mugshots.com
Trump OKs prison release of Detroit’s disgraced former mayor Kwane Kilpatrick