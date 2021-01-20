Advertisement

Detroit Lions agree to terms with new head coach

Former Saints assistant head coach Dan Campbell moving north to lead the Lions
This is a 2014 photo of Dan Campbell of the Miami Dolphins NFL football team. Campbell was...
This is a 2014 photo of Dan Campbell of the Miami Dolphins NFL football team. Campbell was hired as the Detroit Lions Head Coach in January, 2021. (AP Photo)(AP)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Detroit Lions have a new head coach.

The team announced Wednesday that it has agreed to terms with former New Orleans Saints assistant head coach Dan Campbell to lead the Lions next season.

“With more than 20 years of experience as both a coach and player in the National Football League, Dan knows the rigors of professional football and what it takes to be successful,” said Lions principal owner and Chairman Sheila Ford Hamp. “He will help promote the culture we want to establish across our organization, while also bringing with him high energy, a respect for the game and an identity with which everyone can align themselves.”

Campbell has 22 years of experience in the NFL -- 11 years as a player and 11 years as a coach. He was the assistant head coach and tight ends coach for the Saints since 2016, where he helped the team win four NFC South division titles and helped lead the No. 1 scoring offense.

Before his stint with the Saints, Campbell was the interim head coach for the Miami Dolphins in 2015 and amassed a 4-3 record.

Lions President and CEO Rod Wood said team executives were impressed with Campbell’s passion for leading the Lions during the interview process.

“When we began the search for a head coach, it was imperative that we find the right leader who values our commitment to building a winning culture based on organizational alignment and collaboration,” Wood said. “The leadership Dan has exemplified throughout his football career has prepared him for this next step, and we are excited to support him as our new head coach.”

