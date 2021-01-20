Employee shot and killed outside Hooters restaurant in Saginaw area

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 38-year-old man was shot and killed outside the Hooters restaurant in Kochville Township on Tuesday evening.

Police say Donald Patrick Jr., who works at the Hooters on Bay Road, had just closed the restaurant for the evening around 9:20 p.m. when a man driving in the area heard gunshots. The witness saw a man wearing a white hooded sweatshirt running east along Bay Road toward Walmart.

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office found Patrick Jr.’s body next to his vehicle in the parking lot outside Hooters.

Investigators are gathering evidence and looking for surveillance video from nearby businesses. Anyone with information about the shooting should call Saginaw County Central Dispatch at 989-797-4580.

