Endangered missing advisory issued for Bay City couple, 7-month-old infant

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police issued an endangered missing advisory for a Bay City couple last seen on Jan. 12.

Douglas Dougherty and Amanda Pomeroy were reported missing from Bay City on Saturday. They were last seen in the Standish-Sterling area on Jan. 12 and maybe traveling with their 7-month-old infant, Jacob Dougherty.

They have not returned phone, social media and other messages. Investigators have not released photos of the couple.

Police believe the couple may be traveling in a pewter 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with license plate EJB0041.

Anyone who sees them should call 911 immediately.

