Advertisement

Limousine awaits ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison if Trump pardons him

By KTVT Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) - A limousine stood by all day outside a Texas federal prison in hopes the man known as Joe Exotic would be pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic and the “Tiger King,” is serving a 22-year prison sentence. He was found guilty in 2019 on animal cruelty charges and for trying to hire someone to kill big cat rights activist Carole Baskin.

The entire story was told in the widely watched multi-part documentary “Tiger King” on Netflix.

Maldonado-Passage’s legal team asked Trump to pardon him two weeks ago. The president was expected to issue pardons to as many as 100 people before leaving office at noon Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Cyneck battles COVID, loses mom to virus
Midland man survives COVID battle, advises everyone to fear coronavirus and not vaccines
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer launches major initiative to end COVID-19 and fix Michigan’s economy
Kyle Anger appears in a Genesee County courtroom.
Oldest of I-75 rock throwing suspects released from prison this week
President Donald Trump releases his farewell address.
President Trump offers farewell address on final full day in office
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Unemployed Michigan workers can claim federal benefits again

Latest News

In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve...
Trump expected to pardon former strategist Steve Bannon
Flint native Willie Mack will make his PGA Tour debut at the Genesis Invitational in February...
Mack will make his PGA Tour debut at the Genesis Invitational
In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo, inmate firefighters prepare to battle the Kincade Fire near...
Fierce California winds fan fires, topple trees and trucks
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
Mega Millions jackpot now $865M; Powerball up to $730M