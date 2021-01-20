Advertisement

Michigan man from U.P. arrested in investigation of U.S. Capitol riot

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, signs are posted to close the area around the...
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, signs are posted to close the area around the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Washington.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (AP) - The FBI has arrested a man in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula who is accused of joining the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The detail was disclosed in a request to search a car for evidence about Karl Dresch’s trip to Washington. The car was seized after he was arrested Tuesday in Calumet in Houghton County.

A criminal complaint in federal court was also filed against Dresch. He is due to appear in court by video Wednesday.

The search warrant request is loaded with details about Dresch’s social media postings related to the assault at the Capitol.

He joked about the use of tear gas by police. Dresch said, “I love masks now!”  

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Cyneck battles COVID, loses mom to virus
Midland man survives COVID battle, advises everyone to fear coronavirus and not vaccines
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer launches major initiative to end COVID-19 and fix Michigan’s economy
Kyle Anger appears in a Genesee County courtroom.
Oldest of I-75 rock throwing suspects released from prison this week
President Donald Trump releases his farewell address.
President Trump offers farewell address on final full day in office
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Unemployed Michigan workers can claim federal benefits again

Latest News

Employee shot and killed outside Hooters restaurant in Saginaw area
Cropped Photo: Courtesy: mugshots.com
Trump OKs prison release of Detroit’s disgraced former mayor Kwane Kilpatrick
Saginaw woman shot, 31-year-old man facing attempted murder charges
70-year-old Bad Axe woman hit and killed in front of downtown theater