Michigan reports 2,000+ new COVID-19 cases and 40 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - After two consecutive days of falling COVID-19 numbers, Michigan reported a slight bump in the number of cases above 2,000 on Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,031 newly confirmed COVID-19 illnesses on Wednesday for a total of 542,146. The increases on Monday and Tuesday both were the lowest since late October.

State health officials reported 40 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Tuesday for a total of 13,905.

Coronavirus diagnostic rebounded from a four-month low on Monday to more than 37,000 on Tuesday. The percentage of positive tests fell back below 7% on Tuesday to 6.46%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 increased slightly on Wednesday. Michigan hospitals were treating 2,048 patients with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is up 40 from Tuesday. Of those, 1,795 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also dropped on Wednesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 396 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 214 of them are on ventilators. Since Tuesday, there are 17 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 14 fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed 1.096 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, which is an increase of nearly 50,000 from Tuesday. The state has received 611,325 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 484,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Of those, 552,713 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide, which is an increase of nearly 65,000 from Tuesday.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 20,415 cases and 631 deaths, which is an increase of 62 cases and four deaths.

Saginaw, 14,055 cases, 449 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered, which is an increase of 41 cases and one death.

Arenac, 616 cases, 23 deaths and 341 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Bay, 6,654 cases, 237 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 19 cases and four deaths.

Clare, 1,248 cases, 60 deaths and 498 recoveries, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Gladwin, 1,161 cases, 34 deaths and 568 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

Gratiot, 2,345 cases and 88 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Huron, 1,479 cases, 52 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Iosco, 1,086 cases, 55 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is an increase of one case, one death and one recovery.

Isabella, 3,363 cases, 64 deaths and 1,827 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

Lapeer, 3,945 cases, 106 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Midland, 4,011 cases, 50 deaths and 3,646 recoveries, which is an increase of 34 cases, one death and 750 recoveries.

Ogemaw, 883 cases, 30 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Oscoda, 292 cases, 18 deaths and 43 recoveries, which is an increase of one case and one recovery.

Roscommon, 932 cases, 29 deaths and 434 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Sanilac, 1,610 cases and 65 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Shiawassee, 3,259 cases, 64 deaths and 2,712 recoveries, which is an increase of 23 cases and 763 recoveries.

Tuscola, 2,597 cases, 106 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases and one death.

