Advertisement

Michigan Works offices reopening in Great Lakes Bay Region, urgently seeking workers

Great Lakes Bay Region Michigan Works offices are reopening by appointment Feb. 1.
Great Lakes Bay Region Michigan Works offices are reopening by appointment Feb. 1.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan Works offices around the Great Lakes Bay Region are reopening for in-person visits and urgently encouraging unemployed workers to come find a job.

The Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works service centers in Alma, Bay City, Midland, Mount Pleasant and Saginaw will allow visitors by appointment only beginning Feb. 1.

The agency says nearly half of the workers in the region laid off due to COVID-19 are not back to work. Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works CEO Chris Rishko said workers are choosing to stay home while children learn remotely, hope to get called back to their former jobs or fear exposure to the coronavirus.

However, employers are desperately working to fill jobs, he said. Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works is launching an initiative entitled “It’s Go Time in the Great Lakes Bay Region” aimed at encouraging unemployed workers to come back to the workplace.

Rishko said finding a job is a better career move than continuing to collect unemployment.

“Employers are ready,” he said. “They are trying to fill a wide variety of good jobs. We need to communicate a sense of urgency to our region’s workforce so individuals understand the long-term value of employment over unemployment.”

Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works offers a variety free services to help unemployed workers find a job or obtain skills for a career change.

Click here to schedule an appointment with Michigan Works in Bay, Gratiot, Isabella, Midland or Saginaw counties.

Michigan Works offices in Genesee and Shiawassee counties and the Thumb Region remain closed to in-person visits. Anyone in that area looking for career counseling or job placement assistance can call 1-800-285-9675 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Cyneck battles COVID, loses mom to virus
Midland man survives COVID battle, advises everyone to fear coronavirus and not vaccines
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer launches major initiative to end COVID-19 and fix Michigan’s economy
Kyle Anger appears in a Genesee County courtroom.
Oldest of I-75 rock throwing suspects released from prison this week
President Donald Trump releases his farewell address.
President Trump offers farewell address on final full day in office
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Unemployed Michigan workers can claim federal benefits again

Latest News

Two men are accused of several thefts around Tuscola County dating back to Dec. 22.
Two men arrested after police find stashes of allegedly stolen property
Tuscola County thefts
Tuscola County Sheriff's Office
Police arrest 59-year-old accused of getting meth from Flint, dealing it in Caro
Employee shot and killed outside Hooters restaurant in Saginaw area