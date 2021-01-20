Michigan Works offices reopening in Great Lakes Bay Region, urgently seeking workers

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan Works offices around the Great Lakes Bay Region are reopening for in-person visits and urgently encouraging unemployed workers to come find a job.

The Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works service centers in Alma, Bay City, Midland, Mount Pleasant and Saginaw will allow visitors by appointment only beginning Feb. 1.

The agency says nearly half of the workers in the region laid off due to COVID-19 are not back to work. Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works CEO Chris Rishko said workers are choosing to stay home while children learn remotely, hope to get called back to their former jobs or fear exposure to the coronavirus.

However, employers are desperately working to fill jobs, he said. Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works is launching an initiative entitled “It’s Go Time in the Great Lakes Bay Region” aimed at encouraging unemployed workers to come back to the workplace.

Rishko said finding a job is a better career move than continuing to collect unemployment.

“Employers are ready,” he said. “They are trying to fill a wide variety of good jobs. We need to communicate a sense of urgency to our region’s workforce so individuals understand the long-term value of employment over unemployment.”

Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works offers a variety free services to help unemployed workers find a job or obtain skills for a career change.

Click here to schedule an appointment with Michigan Works in Bay, Gratiot, Isabella, Midland or Saginaw counties.

Michigan Works offices in Genesee and Shiawassee counties and the Thumb Region remain closed to in-person visits. Anyone in that area looking for career counseling or job placement assistance can call 1-800-285-9675 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.