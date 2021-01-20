Advertisement

Mid-Michigan congressmen ready to work with President Biden on defeating COVID-19

Congressmen Dan Kildee of Flint and John Moolenaar of Midland
Congressmen Dan Kildee of Flint and John Moolenaar of Midland(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Two congressmen from Mid-Michigan are ready to work with President Joe Biden as his administration gets to work on defeating COVID-19 and reuniting America.

Congressman Dan Kildee, a Democrat from Flint, said Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday begins a new chapter for the United States.

“Our country needs their leadership, now more than ever,” Kildee said. “While this is a celebratory day, our new President and Vice President know that our country faces tremendous challenges that require immediate action.”

He is looking forward to a national strategy for defeating COVID-19 and repairing the U.S. economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

“We cannot rebuild our economy until we get the coronavirus under control,” Kildee said. “I look forward to getting to work right away with our new President and Vice President to end this pandemic and rebuild our economy.”

Congressman John Moolenaar, a Republican from Midland, offered best wishes for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as they take up their new roles. He plans to work with colleagues across the political aisle on solving America’s problems.

“As soon as possible, we must defeat the virus, safely re-open the economy, and create a more prosperous nation for all Americans,” Moolenaar said.

