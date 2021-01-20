Mostly cloudy into the night with gusty winds

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Skies will remain cloudy through the evening and most of the overnight. There will be a few areas of clearing by early Thursday morning. Expect temperatures to stay steady in the middle 20s then start to warm prior to sunrise. Southwest wind gusting near 30 mph tonight will help carry in some warmer air. Wind chill values will be in the lower 10s most of the night.

Thursday we’ll start with some sunshine for most! Then clouds will develop for the rest of the day as winds turn more to the west. This will allow for some lake effect snow by Thursday evening as well. Temperatures will be quiet warm, heading up into the middle to upper 30s for highs.

Friday a few flurries will be possible a cold front drops through the area. Strong northwest winds will keep temperatures steady in the middle 20s through the day. The weekend looks quiet for the most part. Clouds on Saturday with some light snow on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s both days.

We’ll keep our eyes on the chance for a storm system Monday.

