New Lothrup football team avoids potential close call with COVID-19

NEW LOTHROP, Mich. (WJRT) - New Lothrop football players are excited for the state finals just a few days away.

Despite face to face instruction resuming at the high school with an online learning option still available – the entire team opted to continue learning remotely and has been for several months. That recommendation coming from coach Clint Galvas.

“We all realize we have a pretty special group of kids here with the potential to win a state title obviously. By them being on board with this and the parents, they all kind of understood that too,”Galvas said.

The concern was players contracting COVID-19 by attending classes in person – spoiling their chances of making it to the championship game at Ford Field.

Something that very well could have happened this week

“We had a student test positive here. In one class, we had four football players and some of those kids got sent home,” he said.

But not the players since they opted for remote learning.

But players are still required to test for COVID-19 three times a week and test negative in order to practice and finish out the season.

“It hasn’t been too big of a hindrance on us, and at this point it’s whatever we have to do to finish out the season, we’ll do and that was just another thing we had to do and we were willing to do whatever it took. And zero positives, zero positives for us which has been huge for us,” he added.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.