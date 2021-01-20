Advertisement

New Lothrup football team avoids potential close call with COVID-19

Despite face to face instruction resuming at the high school with an online learning option...
Despite face to face instruction resuming at the high school with an online learning option still available – the entire team opted to continue learning remotely and has been for several months.(WJRT)
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LOTHROP, Mich. (WJRT) - New Lothrop football players are excited for the state finals just a few days away.

Despite face to face instruction resuming at the high school with an online learning option still available – the entire team opted to continue learning remotely and has been for several months. That recommendation coming from coach Clint Galvas.

“We all realize we have a pretty special group of kids here with the potential to win a state title obviously. By them being on board with this and the parents, they all kind of understood that too,”Galvas said.

The concern was players contracting COVID-19 by attending classes in person – spoiling their chances of making it to the championship game at Ford Field.

Something that very well could have happened this week

“We had a student test positive here. In one class, we had four football players and some of those kids got sent home,” he said.

But not the players since they opted for remote learning.

But players are still required to test for COVID-19 three times a week and test negative in order to practice and finish out the season.

“It hasn’t been too big of a hindrance on us, and at this point it’s whatever we have to do to finish out the season, we’ll do and that was just another thing we had to do and we were willing to do whatever it took. And zero positives, zero positives for us which has been huge for us,” he added.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer launches major initiative to end COVID-19 and fix Michigan’s economy
Bill Cyneck battles COVID, loses mom to virus
Midland man survives COVID battle, advises everyone to fear coronavirus and not vaccines
Kyle Anger appears in a Genesee County courtroom.
Oldest of I-75 rock throwing suspects released from prison this week
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Unemployed Michigan workers can claim federal benefits again
President Donald Trump releases his farewell address.
President Trump offers farewell address on final full day in office

Latest News

Pandemic has accelerated, exacerbated labor shortage problem for construction industry
COVID-19
State epidemiologist offers positive trends for COVID-19 update
Rollhaven in Grand Blanc Township joins lawsuit against Whitmer, state health director
The Au Gres community has raised thousands of dollars to support its local restaurants.
Au Gres community raises thousands of dollars to support local restaurants