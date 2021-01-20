Oldest of I-75 rock throwing suspects released from prison this week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The oldest of five boys charged with the deadly I-75 rock throwing case from October 2017 will be released on parole this week.

Kyle Anger, 21, served 39 months behind bars after pleading guilty to second-degree murder for the death of 32-year-old Kenneth White. He was riding in a work van when Anger and four other teens threw a rock threw the windshield from the Dodge Road overpass in Vienna Township.

While Anger is set to be released from custody, the four other co-defendants are still waiting for their day in court. Three of those young men have been sitting in jail for over three years while waiting for a resolution.

Mark Sekelsky, Mikadyn Payne, Trevor Gray and Alexander Miller all are accused of throwing rocks off the overpass with Anger. The Michigan Court of Appeals hasn’t ruled on whether the other four teen suspects should be sentenced as juveniles or adults.

Anger was 17 when the incident happened, so he was tried as an adult. The four other suspects were 15 and 16 years old at the time.

“We have not gotten the decision at this point in time, and once we get that decision, that will guide us as to how we’re going to proceed,” said Mike Manley, who is Payne’s defense attorney.

Payne and the other four teens passed into adulthood while behind bars after the incident.

“It’s frustrating to the fact that legal proceedings have taken this long,” Manley said. “It happens because we are appealing certain decisions, but we always knew that the case would take this long because there had to be accountability.”

The Genesee County judge in the case refused to accept a plea agreement that charged the four younger suspects as adults but would sentence them as juveniles.

“Our plan said that the juveniles were going to go into an extensive program, be counseled, get the therapy that they needed and get to a position where when they were released back into our community that they had the tools necessary to live a productive life,” Manley said.

The Court of Appeals must decide whether the plea agreement goes forward or if prosecutors have to start all over.

“What we have is the young man who went to prison is going to be getting out. The young men that want to be held accountable and want the programming necessary have not bonded out,” Manley said.

Sekelsky, Payne and Gray all remain in the Genesee County Jail while Miller was allowed to post bond and leave the jail last summer.

