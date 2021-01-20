Police arrest 59-year-old accused of getting meth from Flint, dealing it in Caro

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say they disrupted a drug supplier in the Caro area.

The Caro Police Department and Thumb Narcotics Unit had been investigating allegations that 59-year-old Shawn Patrick Jefferson had been obtaining significant amounts of methamphetamine in Flint and distributing it around the Caro area, according to Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene.

Police pulled over Jefferson on Friday evening as he returned to Caro and allegedly found a “substantial quantity” of meth in his vehicle, Reene said.

Jefferson was charged with one count of delivering or manufacturing meth and one count of meth possession. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

“It is important to note we once again find ourselves beset with a high volume of activity/incidents involving the distribution and use of methamphetamine,” Reene said. “This results in countless crimes being committed and multiple citizens being victimized.”

In a separate case, Jefferson is charged with receiving and concealing stolen property valued at $200 to $1,000. He faces up to one year in jail if convicted in that case.

