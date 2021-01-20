Republicans strenuously disagree with Whitmer’s $5.6 billion COVID-19 plan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Both sides agree that Michiganders need help recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

But Republicans and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer disagree on how to provide that help.

Hours after Whitmer unveiled the $5.6 billion Michigan COVID Recovery Plan on Tuesday, Republican Michigan House Appropriations Committee Chairman Thomas Albert said the governor’s plan will not get help where it is needed the most in an effective way.

“I am already working with my colleagues in the Senate on the best way to help Michigan’s recovery from COVID-19, including the distribution of the latest installment of critical federal COVID relief funding,” he said. “These resources must be used more effectively and responsibly than the Whitmer Administration has done so far during this pandemic.”

Whitmer’s plan calls for spending about $275 million from Michigan’s general fund and $300 million from the School Aid fund to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, help students catch up on learning loss from being outside the classroom and jump start the state economy.

The remaining $5 billion in spending would come from federal assistance earmarked to Michigan through various programs. Republicans want to keep a tight watch on those funds, which the Legislature would have to approve spending.

“I will not hand the governor a blank check to continue mismanaging our state’s response to COVID-19,” Albert said. “She has a poor track record with the money she’s already had available, and allocating more money without proper legislative oversight would be negligent.”

Republican State Sen. Ken Horn of Frankenmuth said Whitmer’s efforts to boost small businesses and repair Michigan’s economy are too little, too late after 10 months of COVID-19 orders forcing them to close. He is calling for measurable benchmarks to reopen all businesses statewide.

“Gov. Whitmer continues to use a piecemeal approach instead of a strategic plan to reopen businesses,” Horn said. “This shouldn’t be a rollercoaster ride — employers and employees are fed up and deserve some actual answers regarding their futures and livelihoods.”

He is hoping to spend Michigan’s COVID-19 funds on the following priorities:

Helping businesses restock their inventory and rehire workers

Temporary property tax relief from summer tax bills.

Exemptions from unemployment insurance rate increases.

Marketing support from the Pure Michigan campaign.

Help reversing the income disparity between people who lost work and those who didn’t.

“After today, it’s clear that what the governor wants for main street businesses has little relationship to what main street businesses want for themselves,” Horn said.

Horn, who is chairman of the Senate Economic and Small Business Development Committee, said he is willing to work with Whitmer on boosting the economy, but he wants to see all businesses reopened.

