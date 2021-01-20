Rollhaven in Grand Blanc Township joins lawsuit against Whitmer, state health director

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Rollhaven Skating Center is one of six businesses suing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state health officials over orders requiring them to shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.

The skating rink on Saginaw Street in Grand Blanc Township is joined by four bowling alleys and a family entertainment complex as plaintiffs claiming the government violated the illegal takings clause in the Fifth Amendment.

They are seeking compensation for the lost business and revenue they incurred in 2020.

Attorney David Kallman, who represented Owosso barber Karl Manke in another local COVID-19 case, filed the lawsuit Wednesday in U.S. District Court. Whitmer, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon and the state health agency are named as defendants.

The lawsuit says the Michigan Supreme Court invalidated many of Whitmer’s coronavirus orders and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services then began issuing epidemic orders under a separate state law. The businesses believe the government should pay for their lost business as a result of the orders.

The lawsuit claims that closing their businesses was improper and not in the public interest.

“Defendants’ COVID-19 orders that required Plaintiffs to close their businesses for months and months had a severe and destructive impact on Plaintiffs’ businesses and property,” the lawsuit says.

The businesses are asking for a judge to award “any and all damages available under federal law.”

Bowling alleys, skating rinks and other entertainment businesses were required to close in Michigan from March to September. They then had to close again in November, but they reopened again in late December.

