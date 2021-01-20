Saginaw woman shot, 31-year-old man facing attempted murder charges

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 27-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and a 31-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday.

The Saginaw Major Crimes Unit, which is comprised of the Saginaw Police Department and Michigan State Police, responded to the shooting around 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Hancock Street.

Police say the woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds in her leg. She was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators arrested a 31-year-old man on preliminary charges of attempted murder and he was taken to the Saginaw County Jail. His name was not released Wednesday morning because he hadn’t been arraigned.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit at 989-759-1289.

