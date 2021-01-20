School vaccinations pace differs from county to county

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Teachers and school staff are now in line to get their COVID-19 vaccination shot.

They fall under Phase 1B “essential workers.”

But it looks like some educators will get their second dose before others even get one.

The disparity can be seen in the three biggest counties of the Great Lakes Bay Region, Saginaw, Bay and Midland Counties as they all want to get their teachers and school staff vaccinated, but only one is very close to accomplishing that task.

“Vaccine availability is certainly an issue and its a challenge,” says Midland County Health Officer Fred Yanoski.

But despite that challenge, Midland County is close to having all of its public school teachers and staff receive at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, at least the ones who want it.

Yanoski says 400 Midland Public School teachers got the shot, 800 staff members in all.

“When you talk about the school employee specifically, in a situation of going face to face, they don’t have the opportunity to stay home,” says Yanoski.

In fact, teachers and staff at three other public school districts in Midland County could possibly get their first vaccine by the end of this week or next week.

A different story in Saginaw County where the Saginaw Township School Board has voted to begin face to face learning next Tuesday, but did so as some teachers wanted to continue remote learning until they get at least one vaccination shot.

The Saginaw County Health Department says it could take a few weeks to get enough doses for that to happen. But nearby Nouvel Catholic Central will begin vaccinating about 90 staff members tomorrow. The school system has been in face to face learning for much of the school year.

“Every county has their own circumstances that are unique,” says Joel Strasz.

The public health officer of Bay County would like get Bay County school staffs vaccinated, but its been slow there too.

There are just not enough vaccines.

“We have already started to vaccinate some that have been registered through our system, not a lot, but some,” says Strasz.

A county’s population, the number of people vaccinated in the first phase and schools who have been in face-to-face learning, all seem to be factors in how quickly districts can get staff vaccinated.

