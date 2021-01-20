Seasonable temps today with cold wind chills

Although we might see a little brightness earlier in the morning, we’ll be overcast for most of the day today. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 20s with a brisk wind shifting to the SW at 15-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s. This will keep it feeling like the mid teens.

Temps will briefly dip to the low and mid 20s this evening before rising overnight into the lower 30s by tomorrow morning. The warm front causing the increase in temperature will also bring some scattered light snow showers overnight with little to no accumulation expected.

Tomorrow’s highs will be in the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies in the morning, turning overcast for the afternoon. We’ll see light lake effect snow showers with winds remaining out of the SW at 15-20mph, gusting to 30mph. Winds chills Thursday will be in the mid 20s.

Friday’s highs are back to the mid 20s.

