State epidemiologist offers positive trends for COVID-19 update

STATE, Mich. (WJRT) -For the 3rd week in a row, Michigan saw a plateau in case rates for COVID-19.

The positivity rate now at 7.6 percent down 2.2 percent from last week.

And for the 4th consecutive week-- there has been a decline in the number of deaths related to coronavirus.

“Michigan has the 23rd highest number of cases among states in the nation and the 14th highest number of deaths. We also have the 34th highest hospitalization rate as a percentage of total beds in the state,” said state epidemiologist, Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo said.

Wednesday, the state’s epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo provided an update on where the state stands when it comes to COVID-19. Not only with cases and testing, but also with vaccinations.

“By January, 18, we had more than 512,000 doses reported back to us as having been administered,” Lyon-Callo said.

This past week, the new, more contagious strain of coronavirus found here in Michigan.

“Data out of the United Kingdom suggests that the RT rate for the B117 variant is one and a half times higher than for other forms of the virus,” Lyon-Callo said.

“As an epidemiologist, this variant does me cause for concern. Because as that variant becomes more prevalent within the population we’re going to see that dark line decline, we’re going to see that increasing orange line in out case trajectory,” Lyon-Callo said.

While we will see more cases, there is some good news.

“This variant is not expected to impact the effectiveness of COVID 19 vaccination,” Lyon-Callo said.

And it appears the state continues to be on track for a February 1st date for restaurants and bars to reopen for in person dining.

“The state has gained tremendously. Because of the pause, and because of the significant reductions and case levels and positivity and hospitalizations. And so, the date remains February 1” said MDHHS Director, Robert Gordon said.

