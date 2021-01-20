Advertisement

State epidemiologist offers positive trends for COVID-19 update

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATE, Mich. (WJRT) -For the 3rd week in a row, Michigan saw a plateau in case rates for COVID-19.

The positivity rate now at 7.6 percent down 2.2 percent from last week.

And for the 4th consecutive week-- there has been a decline in the number of deaths related to coronavirus.

“Michigan has the 23rd highest number of cases among states in the nation and the 14th highest number of deaths. We also have the 34th highest hospitalization rate as a percentage of total beds in the state,” said state epidemiologist, Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo said.

Wednesday, the state’s epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo provided an update on where the state stands when it comes to COVID-19. Not only with cases and testing, but also with vaccinations.

“By January, 18, we had more than 512,000 doses reported back to us as having been administered,” Lyon-Callo said.

This past week, the new, more contagious strain of coronavirus found here in Michigan.

“Data out of the United Kingdom suggests that the RT rate for the B117 variant is one and a half times higher than for other forms of the virus,” Lyon-Callo said.

“As an epidemiologist, this variant does me cause for concern. Because as that variant becomes more prevalent within the population we’re going to see that dark line decline, we’re going to see that increasing orange line in out case trajectory,” Lyon-Callo said.

While we will see more cases, there is some good news.

“This variant is not expected to impact the effectiveness of COVID 19 vaccination,” Lyon-Callo said.

And it appears the state continues to be on track for a February 1st date for restaurants and bars to reopen for in person dining.

“The state has gained tremendously. Because of the pause, and because of the significant reductions and case levels and positivity and hospitalizations. And so, the date remains February 1” said MDHHS Director, Robert Gordon said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer launches major initiative to end COVID-19 and fix Michigan’s economy
Bill Cyneck battles COVID, loses mom to virus
Midland man survives COVID battle, advises everyone to fear coronavirus and not vaccines
Kyle Anger appears in a Genesee County courtroom.
Oldest of I-75 rock throwing suspects released from prison this week
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Unemployed Michigan workers can claim federal benefits again
President Donald Trump releases his farewell address.
President Trump offers farewell address on final full day in office

Latest News

SBSGP webiste.
Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program launches
The Loft bar in downtown Flint.
Bars and restaurants get no relief from liquor license fee despite COVID-related closures
Students learning in classroom.
DEI Director joins Midland Public Schools staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer kidnapping plot: federal trial date set for March